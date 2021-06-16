Leck Lilayuva of Big Fish will be featured on “Beyond The Menu” WSRE Series informs viewers about regional cuisine & food culture

Baldwin County restaurants will be showcased on new WSRE program, “Beyond the Menu,” a public television series that informs viewers about the exemplary contributions of local restaurants to the region’s cuisine and food culture.

The episode spotlighting four Baldwin County restaurants will premiere on WSRE at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 27. Hosted by Sherri Hemminghaus Weeks, it will feature interviews with the following chefs and restauranteurs about what inspires their unique menu offerings and their personal journeys in the food industry: Chef Cory Garrison at Southern Roots in The Grand Hotel (Point Clear); Ephraim Kadish at Local & Company Food + Drink (Foley); Leck Lilayuva at Big Fish (Orange Beach); and Tamara Wintzell at Tamara’s Downtown (Fairhope).

To enhance the dining out experience for WSRE supporters, vouchers for a chef’s choice menu item and wine pairing at each of the featured restaurants will be offered with a donation of $100 or more to the WSRE-TV Foundation.

Learn more at wsre.org/beyondthemenu. For sponsorship information, call Tracie Hodson at 850-484-1246.