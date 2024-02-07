Lectures at GSP Learning Center continue thru Feb. 23

Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism’s free Winter Showcase Educational Series continues thru Feb. 23 with a variety of local topics such as Alabama military history, nature and local artisans. The one hour presentations begin at 10:30 a.m. at The Gulf State Park Learning Campus auditorium at 20115 State Park Road in Gulf Shores (behind GSP headquarters). Pre-register at gulfshores.com/showcase.

Upcoming talks: 2/07: City of Orange Beach Updates; 2/08: Ben Raines; 2/09: More than Just Oranges; 2/14/: Love Birds- Raptor Addition; 2/15: Cooking with Rouses; 2/16: A Fishing Village Comes to Life; 2/19: The Resiliency of Gulf State Park.- Weathering Disaster; 2/20f: Marine Finfish Stock Enhancement at the Claude Peteet Mariculture Center; 2/21: Weather in Your Face; 2/22: Alabama’s Amazing Birdlife: Crafting a Bright Future for Birds and People; 2/23: Gulf Coast Eco Center: An Alabama RESTORE Project.