Lee Charities presents $150K to local non-profits

Lee Charities, established with a mission to lift up nonprofit organizations across Baldwin County, brought that mission to life in a powerful way recently by inviting nonprofit organizations and their teams to a community-wide appreciation event hosted at CoastAL in Orange Beach. The evening featured food, drinks, networking, and most importantly, recognition for the individuals working tirelessly to serve others.

More than 60 organizations were represented, with over 175 attendees filling the room with energy, connection, and encouragement. It was a night dedicated to those who often work behind the scenes to make meaningful differences in the lives of others every day.

As part of the celebration, Lee Charities provided attendees with free raffle opportunities featuring self-care experiences such as massages, nail services, acupuncture, and local getaways, offering a moment of rest and renewal for those who give so much.They raffled off a $1,000 blank check that went to Family Promise.

“Working in a nonprofit is no joke. We are often asked to do more with less, and many take on the struggles of those they serve. Tonight, we were honored to recognize their work, provide meaningful grants, and offer opportunities for rest and self-care,” said Lee Charities President Mitchell.

In addition to grants, Lee Charity has initiated programs offering free training for nonprofit executives, access to event equipment like tables, chairs, and a volunteer switchboard.

Plans are already in motion to make this an annual celebration, continuing Lee Charities commitment to recognizing and supporting the nonprofits that strengthen the community as well as its mission of “helping people help people.”