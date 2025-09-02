Legacy of Compassion From Statia Moody

In March 2025, the Gulf Shores Police Department was contacted by Karen Ward, trustee of the estate of Statia Moody, a beloved Craft Farms resident who passed away last December. In her will, Statia expressed a wish to support law enforcement by donating funds to purchase a police K9 as part of the Sebo Family Trust. On August 27,, K9 Officer G. Trujillo and K9 Jango met with Terry Moody and his daughter, Jennifer (pictured). A plaque was presented in appreciation of the generous donation.

“Our gratitude goes to the Sebo Family Trust and the Moody family for entrusting us with Statia’s legacy. Their compassion ensures every pawprint Jango leaves on our streets carries her spirit,’’ GSPD posted.