Legends Christmas Classic through Jan. 2 at OWA Theater

Legends in Concert, Las Vegas’ longest running and most-awarded tribute show, will present the all-new Classic Christmas at OWA Theater Wednesday thru Sunday until Dec. 31. The show pays tribute to music royalty including Celine Dion, Karen Carpenter, Young Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley. Just as the Radio City Rockettes have become synonymous with the holiday season in New York City, the annual Holiday show at Legends in Concert has become part of the season’s celebrations in locations around the country.

Classic Christmas will perform Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. with additional matinee shows at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (Dark Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Adult tickets start at $39.95 plus taxes and fees and children ages 4-12 tickets start at $22.95 plus taxes and fees. Legends in Concert also offers discounted Military tickets. VIP balcony section and preferred seating is available. More info: VisitOWA.com.

The show starts with The Brian Setzer Orchestra’s rendition of “Jingle Bells” and ends with a sensational tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Christmas Eve in Sarajevo” (“Carol of the Bells”) and the entire cast will join them and perform “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”