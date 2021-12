Legends in Christmas continues at OWA Theatre

Legends in Concert Classic Christmas concerts at OWA Theater continue Wednesday thru Sunday until Dec. 31. The show pays tribute to music royalty Celine Dion, Karen Carpenter, Young Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley. More info: VisitOWA.com. Showtime is 7 p.m. Matinees are at 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Bells”) and the entire cast will join them and perform “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”