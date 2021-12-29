Legends Theater at OWA announces two Jan. shows

Legends in Concert and the OWA Theater are ready to kick-off the 2022 season with an all-female Legends in Concert line-up and the return of Menopause The Musical®, both shows proving that Girls Just Want to Have Fun. The Winter Legends line-up will run January 6-23, with Menopause The Musical® coming to town for a limited show run happening January 25-30.

Legends in Concert brings tributes to Cher, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Cyndi Lauper, together on one stage, opening January 6. The show will feature not only the world’s greatest tribute artists, but also high energy dancers, back-up vocalists, a live band, magnificent costumes, elaborate theatrical sets, a full array of incredible special effects, and much more.

Menopause The Musical® is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” Now celebrating 20 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, it has evolved as a “grassroots” movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Legends in Concert’s Winter Show will perform January 6 – January 23, 2022. Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:00pm, with weekend matinee performances on Sundays at 3pm. Menopause The Musical® will be presented January 25 – 30, 2022 with shows on Tuesday through Saturday at 7:00pm, and 2pm matinee performances on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Ticket info: VisitOWA.com or 251-369-6100. Group discounts for 10+. are also available.