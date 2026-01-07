Legislature Recognizes Foley Council Members

(Right) State Rep. Frances Holk-Jones, right, presents a state legislative resolution recognizing Foley City Councilman Richard “Dick” Dayton to Dayton’s wife, Judy. Dayton died in August while completing his first term on the council. (Left) Former Foley City Council members Rick Blackwell and Vera Quaites were also recognized by the Alabama State Legislature at a recent Foley City Council Member honoring Council members whose terms concluded in November. Quaites and Blackwell each served 17 years on the council.

“Y’all both have been wonderful to the city of Foley – your dedication, what I call blood, sweat and tears, on behalf of all of us. We really, really appreciate all of your work, and we’re glad to see y’all back tonight,” Holk-Jones said.