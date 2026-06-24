Leigh Anne Landrum Special Olympics Send-Off

Gulf Shores Police recently gave a very special send-off to a very special person, as Leigh Anne Landrum heads to Minnesota to compete in the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. Landrum earned her place on the national stage and is representing Alabama in the swimming competition. She’ll join more than 3,000 athletes from all 50 states, competing across 16 Olympic‑style events. “She is dear to us, and anyone who knows Leigh Anne knows she’s a familiar, joyful face around the police department. She often stops by to say hello and to greet our Thin Blue Line flag,’’ said GSPD Chief Dan Netemeyer. “To make sure she carries a piece of home with her, our officers signed a flag for her to take on her trip. Leigh Anne, your hometown is cheering for you every step of the way. Go Make Waves for Gulf Shores.’’