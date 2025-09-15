LeRette speaks Sept. 17 at Erie Meyer

The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will host speaker Teresa LeRette, whose family was the subject of the best-selling book, The Unbreakable Boy, at a noon luncheon at the Erie Meyer Civic Center on Sept. 17. The lecture is part of the Chamber’s PowHER Hour Speaker Series.

The goal of PowHER Hour is to bring together women in Coastal Alabama in a positive and empowering atmosphere. Admission is $50 and includes lunch. Tickets are available at mygulfcoastchamber.com.

The Unbreakable Boy tells the story of LeRette’s son Austin and his significant medical challenges, including autism. The book was adapted into a Lionsgate feature film starring Zachary Levi, Meghann Fahy and Peter Facinelli.