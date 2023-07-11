LGBTQ activist says program had nothing to do with “bedroom”

Baldwin Senator Elliott wants to withold funds from Dept. of History

Baldwin County State Senator Chris Elliott is upset that the Alabama Dept. of Archives and History defied him by hosting a June 15 program on Alabama’s LGBTQ history as part of its “Food for Thought” series held monthly to discuss certain topics in Alabama history.

Elliott said there’s no place for sexual orientation to be discussed in the state legislature and he has proposed cutting the $5 million from the state’s Education Trust fund that is part of the Archives and History budget.

“It’s incumbent upon us to exercise the authority that we have to represent the majority of people in the state of Alabama, who I feel certain are not in support of this type of programing taking place,” said Elliott. “We have the authority and power to to call back those appropriations. And so that really was was it more than anything else. It is also, frankly, to send a message to other bureaucracies in the state to say this is not the type of programing that is going to find favor with the Alabama legislature.”

“I think it’s wrong to think that LGBTQ equals adult material. It’s not,” said Bryan Fuenmayor, chairman of LGBTQ Mobile Bay. “It’s important for everyone to know all of our history, the good, bad, ugly, the parts that you disagree with, the parts of it that you do agree with is all history.”

“The problem is that we don’t believe that the things that happen in folk’s bedrooms ought to be the topic of conversation or really the underlying issue for conversation,’’ Elliott said.

“Not long ago, gay people in our country could be refused hospital visitation rights to see their loved ones or get kicked out of the military just for being who they are. The history of the gay rights movement is about fairness and human dignity, and it’s a part of the American story that deserves to be told and remembered, said Corey Harvard with Prism United, a LGBTQ support group. “For Chris Elliot to reduce our history and lived experiences down to a political agenda or something that happens in the bedroom is dishonest and harmful. LGBTQ people aren’t political propa. They’re human beings.”