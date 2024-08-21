Life Celebration for beloved Fast Eddie Strain is Aug. 25

The Celebration of Life for Eddie Strain 8/12/1932 – 7/24/2024 will be held Sunday August 25th from 2-4 p.m. at the Windward Lakes Clubhouse. Enter the Windward Lakes complex via westbound Perdido Beach Boulevard between Waffle House and Surf Style (25101 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach, AL 36561) and proceed through the gate to the clubhouse, park by the tennis courts.

“Eddie lived at Romar/Orange Beach for over 40 years, and I’m pretty sure he ate lunch at every establishment on the island over the past few years,’’ said his friend David Kessler. “Hopefully we’ll get a good turn out. We’ll have food & booze. I’m sure he’d be pleased.’’