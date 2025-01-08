Light Up Orange Beach Contest Winners Announced

The Orange Beach Garden Club has selected the winners of the annual Light Up Orange Beach Contest. Grand prize winner receiving $100: Brian and Mary Folds, 4625 Starboard Lane; Second, third, fourth and fifth place winners receiving $25 each: John & Wendy Hamme, 4912 Cypress Loop; Dianne Pugh, 5563 Bayou St John; Cynthia McKay, 27174 Palmetto Drive; Pat & Claudia Simpson, 4109 Harbor Road; Honorable Mention: Craig & Cristy Brantley, 4609 Spinnaker; and Brandon & Kristi Davis, 4610 Spinnaker; Commercial winners: Captains Cove entry; Joy to the World; Orange Beach Museum and City of Orange Beach. More photos and info on the OBGC facebook page. Congratulations to all for lighting up Orange Beach.