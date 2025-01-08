Light Up Orange Beach Contest Winners Announced
Light Up Orange Beach Contest Winners Announced
The Orange Beach Garden Club has selected the winners of the annual Light Up Orange Beach Contest. Grand prize winner receiving $100: Brian and Mary Folds, 4625 Starboard Lane; Second, third, fourth and fifth place winners receiving $25 each: John & Wendy Hamme, 4912 Cypress Loop; Dianne Pugh, 5563 Bayou St John; Cynthia McKay, 27174 Palmetto Drive; Pat & Claudia Simpson, 4109 Harbor Road; Honorable Mention: Craig & Cristy Brantley, 4609 Spinnaker; and Brandon & Kristi Davis, 4610 Spinnaker; Commercial winners: Captains Cove entry; Joy to the World; Orange Beach Museum and City of Orange Beach. More photos and info on the OBGC facebook page. Congratulations to all for lighting up Orange Beach.