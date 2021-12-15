Light Up Orange Beach winners announced Dec. 17

Winners of the Orange Beach Garden Club’s annual “Light Up Orange Beach” Christmas contest will be announced on Dec. 17. Judging is based on overall appearance from the street, creative use of decorations, lighting, blow ups and effective use of area. The first-place residential winner will receive $100, while second and third place will get an honorable mention. The business winners will get an honorable mention. More info: 251-981-6979.