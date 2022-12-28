Light Up Orange Beach

First place residential winner of The Orange Beach Garden Club Light Up Orange Beach Christmas contest is Ted Melancon and Heidi Webb of 27178 Blue Marlin Dr. in Walker Key. Judging is based on overall appearance from the street, creative use of decorations, lighting, blow ups and effective use of area. Commercial winner is Summerchase Condominiums, 28500 Perdido Beach Blvd. Special shout-out to the staff – Mandy Love, Aaron Wheeless, Donald Gulley, Cedric Hall, Nick Chaney and Mikayla Thomas. Others recognized in the residential category are: Robb and Pam Reese and Rick and Audra DeBlieux- north and south corners of Washington Blvd. and First Street; Starlin and Lisa Lanier, 4620 Starboard Lane (Captain’s Cove); Shawn Clemons, 26077 Marina Road; Brigid Steed, 26282 St. Lucia; John and Audrey Shields, 28331 Canal Road.