Light Up the Arts Dec. 12 at O.B. Coastal Arts Center

The Coastal Art Center’s annual Light Up the Arts event will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12. There will be hot glass, pottery demonstrations, raffles, a gallery full of gift options with specials and a 2024 Limited Edition Ornament. Live holiday music by saxophonist Rod Pittman. A wine bar provided by Friends of the Arts.