Lighthouse hosts Oct. 16 candlelight vigil to end domestic violence

By Esther Milne

The Lighthouse, together with other advocates, survivors, and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). Throughout the month, The Lighthouse will lead a campaign to engage the public in preventing domestic violence, supporting survivors, and raising awareness about available resources.

One in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes (cdc.org). Domestic violence affects people of all backgrounds—regardless of sex, age, or socioeconomic status. The National Network to End Domestic Violence’s campaign slogan, #Every1KnowsSome1, underscores how widespread domestic violence is and reminds us that it encompasses more than physical harm.

This October, The Lighthouse is inviting the community to illuminate signs, bridges, fountains, and buildings in purple, the color symbolizing domestic violence awareness. Eight city councils and the Baldwin County Commission will be issuing proclamations, and we anticipate additional towns and cities will join this campaign as the month progresses.

The Lighthouse’s Seventh Annual Candlelight Vigil will be held on Thursday, October 16th at 6:30 pm at May Day Park in Daphne. Members of the community are encouraged to join us at this event as we remember victims who have died because of this devastating crime.

Rhyon Ervin, Executive Director of The Lighthouse, says, “It is extremely important to remember victims of domestic violence and bring awareness to this crime and its impact on individuals, families, and the community. It is equally important to continue to offer hope to those who have experienced domestic violence and to celebrate those who have moved beyond it. These are our sentiments not only during Domestic Violence Awareness Month but throughout the year.”

The mission of The Lighthouse is the elimination of domestic violence and sexual assault through education, intervention, services, and collaboration with the community. A non-profit agency founded in 1994, The Lighthouse provides domestic violence services to Baldwin, Monroe, Conecuh, and Escambia counties in Alabama. The Lighthouse also provides sexual assault services to Baldwin and Escambia (AL) counties. To learn more about The Lighthouse, go to their website at .thelight houseabeacon.org.

Pictured: The Lighthouse staff and board members at the 2024 vigil.