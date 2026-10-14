Lillian Methodist Best of Decades Car Show Oct. 25

The Lillian Methodist Men’s Club Best of Decades Car Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25 in the beautiful pecan grove at US Highway 98 and Perdido Street in Lillian. In addition to the car show, the day will include great music, a trash n treasure sale, a 50-50 raffle,the world’s best BBQ, a spark plug toss competition and door prizes.

Trophies will be given to the top three cars in each decade. Other awards include Best of Show, Pastor’s Choice, Best GM, Best Ford, Best Truck, Best Interior, Best Engine, Best Paint and Most Unusual. For additional info, call 850-776-7132 or visit lillianmc.org. Pictured: (above) 2025 Best of Show winner James Reidt and his 1935 Chevy.