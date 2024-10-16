Lillian Methodist Car Show Oct. 26

The Lillian Methodist Men’s Club Best of Decades Car Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 in the beattiful pecan grove at US Highway 98 and Perdido Street in Lillian.

In addition to the car show, the day will include great music, a trash n treasure sale, a 50-50 raffle, BBQ, a spark plug toss competition and door prizes.

Trophies will be given to the top three cars in each decade. Other awards include Best of Show, Pastor’s Choice, Best GM, Best Ford, Best Truck, Best Interior, Best Engine, Best Paint and Most Unusual. For additional information call 850-776-7132.

Pictured: (above) 2023 Best of Show winner Dean Wyant in front of his 1932 Ford.