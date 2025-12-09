Lillian Optimist Christmas Parade Dec. 13

The annual Lillian Optimist Club Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 13 a1 p.m. Sponsored by the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay, the parade’s grand marshalls will be Dr. Melvin and Mrs. Elizabeth Whitehurst.

The parade will follow a route from the field north of the Lillian Community Club, located at 34148 Widell Avenue, to Hwy 98 and then north on 6th Street, west on Barclay then south on Santa Piedro and back to the field. There will be an award ceremony directly following the parade at 2:30 p.m. at the Lillian Recreational Park gazebo. Four $50 gift certificates will be awarded: Best Overall, Most Creative, Most Enthusiastic and Spirit of Lillian. To register to be in the parade or more info, contact parade chair Robin Newell, 402-677-3944.