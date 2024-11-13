Lillian Rec. Park holiday card contest deadline is Nov. 30

The deadline for entries in the Lillian Recreational Park’s second annual holiday card contest is Nov. 30. Each year, LRP has a wonderful

month of beautiful, lighted displays that wind through our park. To add to the holiday spirit, organizers are inviting the community to visualize what the holidays mean to them through a giant greeting card.

The contest is open to everyone of all ages. There is no fee to enter, only the cost of plywood and materials needed to decorate your holiday card. Register at jotform.com. Ribbons and bragging rights will be awarded for Most Creative, Most Holiday Spirit, and Community Favorite.

The Most Creative and Most Holiday Spirit cards will be decided by a panel of impartial judges on Dec. 7, the night of the Christmas tree lighting. The award for Community Favorite will be decided by popular vote by the community either in person on the night of the Dec. 6 preview party or at the tree Lighting. Photos of the cards will be posted onto the Lillian Recreation Park Facebook page between Nov. 30 – Dec. 7 and people can also vote online. Winners will be announced during the Christmas tree lighting.