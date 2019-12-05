Lillian Recreational Park Christmas in Park Dec. 7

Lillian Recreational Park’s first-ever Christmas in the Park celebration will be held on Saturday, December 7 beginning at 3 p.m., with a myriad of family-friendly activities, hot chocolate and visits with Santa. Music will begin at 5 p.m., and the lighting of the park’s trees, including the 20’ Christmas Wonderland Tree, will be at 6 p.m.

The children’s area will feature games and activities like ornament making, Pin the Nose on Rudolph, and face painting. There will even be ‘snowballs’ for snowball fights. Area church choirs will sing carols and lead a community sing-along from the Park’s new bandshell which will also serve as Santa’s home-away-from-home during his visit. There will be photo opportunities at every turn. Admission is free.

“The response to Christmas in the Park has been absolutely fantastic,” says Lucy Smith, LRP and Christmas in the Park volunteer. “We can’t thank the community enough for all their support – for donating trees and decorations, and for volunteering to help us set up. For more info about the event, call 962-2129.