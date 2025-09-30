Lillian Recreational Park Fall Fest is Oct. 11

Music, food, beverages, art, family games and activities await

By Lucy Smith, LRP Board President

Fall is officially here and the Lillian Recreational Park will celebrate its arrival at the Park’s annual Fall Fest fundraiser on Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. ‘til 7 p.m. Packed with food, music, and activities for the whole family to enjoy, the fest is a day of fun you won’t want to miss. The address is 33914 Widell Ave. From Hwy 98 turn south at the Post Office onto Perdido Street. Turn right onto Widell Ave. Park entrance is behind the power substation

While some activities will be free, others will have a slight cost. All-access VIP passes are $35 and allow festivalgoers free and unlimited access to all the different activities. There is also a requested donation of $5 for parking, with proceeds going towards repaving the parking lot. More info: LillianRecreationalPark.org or Facebook page.

Festivalgoers can look forward to a variety of attractions, including amazing BBQ, live music, a beer tent, and games and activities for kids of all ages.

Kids can visit the Fun Zone and enjoy the bouncy house, face painting, balloon art, pumpkin painting and creating scarecrows to take home.

New this year, there will be axe throwing and laser tag for the thrill seekers, as well as a petting zoo and pony rides for the kids.

The popular pumpkin smashing and mechanical bull ride will return this year, as well as a pumpkin patch where you can pick your perfect pumpkin to take home and decorate. Antique tractors, and contests like egg tossing will round out the activities.

This is one of our favorite events of the year. It brings together all the best elements of fall and our community and everyone has so much fun! This festival has something for everyone – food, music, and a chance to soak up the fall magic.

Speaking of music, we are proud to have Chitlin’ Switch as one of the day’s headliners. They will be performing, for the first time ever, their brand new song which will be released the day before the fest We also feel incredibly blessed to have Cowboy Johnson and Jon Cook and Jimmy Smith with us. The music is going to be off the charts!

This is definitely a family event. You’ll find grandparents tossing bean bags, kids with pumpkin paint on their hands, and people lining up again and again for the incredible homemade brats and smoked butts by Garlock Processing. (f you haven’t tried Josh’s smoked butts, you definitely have to attend this year because they are amazing.

There will also be great vendors offering a wide variety of crafts and culinary products. Grab your friends, bring the kids, and come ready to eat, play, and make memories. Fall into fun and come create memories you’ll carry with you all year long.

Pictured: Students in Emily Cordon’s art class at Elberta High School created great designs for the 2024 fest t-shirt. Congratulations to Alyiah Adams for her winning design and to runners-up Reemie McGill and Allison Jimenez for their outstanding designs. Festival organizers decided not to have a t-shirt for this years’event.