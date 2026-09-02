Lillian Recreational Park Fall Festival slated Sept. 19

Good Times and great memories will be made at the Lillian Recreational Park’s Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. ‘til 7 p.m. Expect amazing BBQ, live music, a beer tent, arts and crafts vendors, and games and activitiesand a fun zone with a bouncy house, face painting, balloon art, pumpkin painting, laser tag, a petting zoo, and pumpkins for painting and smashing. Visitors can also find a perfect pumpkin to take home.

“This is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Lucy Smith, LRP board president. “Everyone has so much fun! People come for the food, the music, or just to play games and soak up all the fall ambience.

“You’ll find grandparents doing the egg toss with their grandkids, kids playing laser tag, and people lining up again and again for the incredible homemade brats and smoked butts by Garlock Processing,’’ she added.

While some activities will be free, others will have a slight cost. There is a requested donation of $5 for parking (with proceeds going towards repaving the parking lot). More info: LillianRecreationalPark.org or Facebook.