Lillian’s Bayside Baptist Church hosts July 18-22 bible school

Bayside Baptist Church in Lillian will host its annual vacation bible school for the week of July 18-22 and also a Blsat-Off to Vacation Bible School on July 16. Sessions will be held nightly from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The church is located at 33677 Hwy. 98, across from the Chevron Station. Children ages 4 years through 6th grade are welcome. For more info, call (251) 961-1731.