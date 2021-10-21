Lillian’s Church of the Advent online auction open thru Oct. 24

Over 100 items will be up for an online auction through Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. as part of the Church of the Advent BBQ & Blues Fest, which was cancelled this year due to Covid concerns. Funds raised from this annual auction provide for a variety of services that the church supports in Lillian and the surrounding area. Charitable organizations have received more than $25,000 over the last several years from this event. Scholarships are given to underprivileged children to live at Wilmer Hall Home for Children and for summer camps at Camp Beckwith & Camp Happy Sands, Lillian Volunteer Fire Dept., Lillian Community Park, Lillian Library, Elberta Middle School, Ecumenical Ministries and local food banks. The need is great so generous bids are greatly appreciated.

The Episcopal Church of the Advent is a small congregation in Lillian that provides an opportunity for worship, fellowship, spiritual growth and community service all for the love of God. Since opening its doors for worship in 2004, Advent has served the communities from Lillian to Perdido Beach, to Josephine and Innerarity Point. Every Sunday we celebrate Christ’s abundant love and grace. Services are also available on our YouTube Channel, or on Facebook. All are welcome!

Register for the auction at 32auctions.com/BBQblues. Winning bidders will be notified immediately by 32Auctions and online payment completed. Items should be picked up at Church of the Advent, County Road 99. Arrangements may be made for shipping small items. Contact Priscilla Condon for details at 251-943-5885.

Special thanks to our generous sponsors: United Bank, Swift Supply, Path to Wellness, Don and Carol Lewis, Seawell Engineering, David and Evelyn Long, Donna and Dennis Ellis, David and Kerry Ellis, Chubby’s Pizza, Bon Secour Fisheries, FishingMadeEZY.

Opportunities include an inshore charter fishing trip, a canoe, an inflatable kayak with sailing set, gift certificates from local businesses, original art work, costumes, designer jewelry, purses, leather and fur jackets, oil paintings, beach themed photographs on canvas, and folk art. Household items include quilts, flat screen television sets, silver, collectable glass, Singer embroidery machine and Singer sewing machine, furniture. Unique items include vintage hammered brass buckets and wrought iron candle stand. Tools include an electric lawn mower, leaf blower, socket wrench set, battery charger, and more! Plan your next party with a gift certificate from Bon Secour Fisheries or a Sunset cruise for 4-6 people on Perdido Bay, and feed your crowd with a Chubby’s Pizza once a month.

Pictured: Priscilla Condon, Tina Lockett, Vicar of Episcopal Church of the Advent, and Martha Kreamer with silent auction items.