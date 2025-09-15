Monday, September 15, 2025
Latest:

Mullet Wrapper

Stay in the loop with Mullet Wrapper, your monthly connection to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Explore local stories, upcoming events, and community features that matter to you.

News 

Limited AL oyster harvest starts Oct. 6

Mullet Wrapper 0 View

Limited AL oyster harvest starts Oct. 6

Certain areas of public oyster bottoms will be open for weekday harvest by tong or hand only in Alabama beginning on Monday, Oct. 6 at 7 a.m.
Harvesters can view their locations and the open harvest areas with Alabama’s Oyster Management Station at outdooralabama.com/oysterharvest.
Certain grids east of the Dauphin Island Parkway will open on October 6. Additional grids will be opened later. All commercial oyster catchers, regardless of age, must have a commercial oyster catcher’s license to participate in the harvest. For information about licensing and regulations, please contact MRD, at (251) 861-2882, or visit the MRD office located at 2 North Iberville Drive on Dauphin Island.
Recreational oyster catchers must report their catch and purchase a recreational harvest tag at an OMS station. Recreational harvesters may take up to 100 legal-size (minimum 3 inches) oysters in the same open grids during the same times as commercial harvest. No license is required but commercial and recreational oysters may not be transported together on a vessel.
Commercial oyster catchers may harvest a maximum of eight (8) sacks per person/vessel/per day regardless of how many licensed harvesters are aboard. Recreational oyster catchers may harvest 100 legal-size oysters per person/per day. Recreational harvest may only occur in areas and at times that are open for commercial harvest.
More info: (251) 257-9966 or outdooralabama. com.