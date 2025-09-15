Limited AL oyster harvest starts Oct. 6

Certain areas of public oyster bottoms will be open for weekday harvest by tong or hand only in Alabama beginning on Monday, Oct. 6 at 7 a.m.

Harvesters can view their locations and the open harvest areas with Alabama’s Oyster Management Station at outdooralabama.com/oysterharvest.

Certain grids east of the Dauphin Island Parkway will open on October 6. Additional grids will be opened later. All commercial oyster catchers, regardless of age, must have a commercial oyster catcher’s license to participate in the harvest. For information about licensing and regulations, please contact MRD, at (251) 861-2882, or visit the MRD office located at 2 North Iberville Drive on Dauphin Island.

Recreational oyster catchers must report their catch and purchase a recreational harvest tag at an OMS station. Recreational harvesters may take up to 100 legal-size (minimum 3 inches) oysters in the same open grids during the same times as commercial harvest. No license is required but commercial and recreational oysters may not be transported together on a vessel.

Commercial oyster catchers may harvest a maximum of eight (8) sacks per person/vessel/per day regardless of how many licensed harvesters are aboard. Recreational oyster catchers may harvest 100 legal-size oysters per person/per day. Recreational harvest may only occur in areas and at times that are open for commercial harvest.

More info: (251) 257-9966 or outdooralabama. com.