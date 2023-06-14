Linda Ziglar joins Alabama Lions Club Hall of Fame

Local Lion is also active at Gulf Shores Baptist Church

One of the Gulf Shores Lions Club’s most dedicated members, Lion Linda Ziglar, was recently inducted into the Alabama Lions Hall of Fame.

Soon after joining the Thomasville Lions Club in 1998, Linda was named to be the cabinet secretary. Going through the ranks at club, zone and district levels, Linda was first elected to serve as district governor in 2006 and was council chair in 2009-2010. She is still on the Gulf Shores Lions Club Board of Directors and serves on several key committees. She has participated in nine Alabama Lions Mexico Vision Mission Trips and was instrumental in forming the Alabama Lions High School Leadership Forum, where she served two years as president and 12 years as treasurer.

Since 2003, she has been secretary of the Lions/USA Eye Research. She has attended six USA/Canada Lions Club forums and seven Lions Club international conventions. And her impressive resume of community service also includes coordinating a statewide Hurricane Katrina relief program and the first and only Alabama Lions state convention cruise.

During her 48 year professional life, Linda owned and operated a tax business and served 20 years on the Board of Directors of the MB Incorporated Credit Union. During her 21 years at Weyerhaeuser Paper Mill, she was responsible for over $2 million of raw materials coming into the mill each week. She is a former president of the Thomasville Chamber of Commerce and was named Thomasville Citizen of the Year in 1999.

Linda is very active in the First Baptist Church of Gulf Shores, where she a teacher and assistant director at the church Sunday school.

Over the years, Linda Ziglar has received numerous Lions Club awards, among them the District Governor Award, Henry Sweet Award, two International Development Certificates of Merit, four International President’s Certificate of Appreciation, and the International President’s Commendation.

“Since the announcement of the Alabama Lions Hall of Fame, we have been contacted by many Lions across the State asking if we had any plans to nominate PCC Linda for this great honor,’’ said current G.S. Lions President Carol Taybi. “Our members feel the same about Lion Linda’s leadership and contributions. As one humble Lion who was inducted last year said in an e-mail, ‘Linda is the epitome of what a Lion leader should be. Without a doubt, Linda has served the Lions of Alabama more than anyone I have been associated with in my twenty years as a Lion.’’’

Pictured: Linda Ziglar with Alabama Lions district governors Bub Gideons and Ray Lindsey. Linda with her husband Bobby, who is also a decorated Lions Club member.