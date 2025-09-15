Lion King Jr. at O.B. Performing Arts Oct. 3-5

The Disney classic “The Lion King, Jr.” is coming to the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center October 3-5. The first two performances will be at 7 p.m., and the final show will be a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

* Tickets are on sale now online at our.show/lionkingob or at the Performing Arts Center box office, which is open 3:30-6 p.m. on weekdays. Call 251-923-0043 for more ticket info. All seating is general admission for $15 per ticket.

* Expect Excellence Theater has brought together a talented cast of 45 area performers, the majority between 10-15 years old, who have been working on the show since mid-summer.