Lipscomb named Chamber’s Person of the Year

The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce has named Doug Lipscomb, owner of RiverView Turf Farm, its 2024 Walton M. Vines Free Enterprise Person of the Year. Since 1976, the award has recognized leaders who embody innovation, entrepreneurship, and commitment to their community.

Lipscomb’s leadership at RiverView Turf Farm has set a high standard in sustainable farming, providing premium sod for residential and commercial properties across the region. Doug has been a key supporter of Habitat for Humanity, the Baldwin County Education Coalition, Magnolia School, and the Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation. He regularly donates sod to athletic facilities within the Foley feeder pattern and sponsors youth sports teams in both Foley and Robertsdale. He also serves as President of the Foley Lions Pride Touchdown Club, organizing their annual Foley Kickoff Party, the main fundraiser for the football team.

“I’m surprised mostly, honored and humbled. For those of you who know me, you know I’m a behind-the-scenes guy, not one for the spotlight at all. God has blessed me very, very much, and I am so thankful,” he said.

The award presentation event was broadcast live by Clark Stewart of Radio Baldwin WHEP.