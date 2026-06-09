Literacy Council’s need for tutors at all-time high

The South Baldwin Literacy Council is seeking volunteers. Whether you can give 30 minutes or a couple of hours a week, your time can make a real difference by helping students grow in reading, writing, math, or science. The SBLC will provide training and support. More info: southbaldwinliteracycouncil.com, emily@ southbaldwin literacycouncil.com or 251-943-7323.

Many SBLC programs have waiting lists because the need for tutoring and support is greater than ever. By volunteering just a few hours a week, you can help a student unlock opportunities, build confidence, and achieve success. Current needs: Adult basic education; one-on-one tutors; after school youth tutoring, ESL class teachers and Friends of SBLC.