Little Lagoon piers needed for oyster garden program

Volunteers, cages & gear are available to willing property owners

Property owners with a pier or access to a pier in Little Lagoon are needed for the Little Lagoon Preservation Society oyster gardening program. Maintanence is minimal – about 30 minutes a week, and the only requirement is access to a pier/dock to suspend oyster babies (spat) in Little Lagoon waters. LLPS will provide cages, spat and gear for gardening.

“We’ll also teach you what you need to know to be a successful gardener,’’ said LLPS President Dennis Hatfield.

Gardening season is from late May thru mid-November. And the oysters are for restoration purposes only.

In 2021, Little Lagoon gardeners utilized 32 sites to grow 35,068 oysters with an average length of 2.06”. The oysters were moved to Mobile Bay and restored.

“This was an awesome effort by all involved, especially considering we are still recovering from Hurricane Sally, which heavily damaged or destroyed 70 to 80 percent of Lagoon gardening piers,’’ Hatfield said.

For more info, email Hatfield at dennishatfield@gmail.com or call 251-942-2233.