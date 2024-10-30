Little Lagoon Preservation Society open meeting Nov. 7

GSP Learning Center environmental educator Shultz to speak

The Little Lagoon Preservation Society invites the community to hear guest speaker Leah Shultz from Gulf State Park Learning Campus at its Nov. 7 meeting at 6 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Activity Center, located at 260 Clubhouse Drive in Gulf Shores. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. with socializing, light food, and beverages.

Leah is an Environmental Educator with Valor Hospitality and a graduate of the University of Alabama with a master’s degree in environmental management and policy from American Public University. She brings a variety of experiences to the table, including spearheading water quality policy and research endeavors, field experience in oyster gardening and living shoreline projects, and educational programming expertise.

At the Learning Campus, she works with visitors and locals of all ages to build knowledge of our island’s incredible ecosystems. Leah will discuss the programs offered for children and for adults, when they are scheduled, and how the public can participate in these programs.