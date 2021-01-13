Little Lagoon Preservation Society’s Jan. 21 zoom meeting will include GSP enhancement info

By Karen Pera

Little Lagoon Preservation Society (LLPS) will host a Zoom teleconference meeting on Thursday, January 21 at 5:30 p.m. Log into the presentation using your computer or mobile device from the comfort and safety of your home and hear about the latest updates in Gulf State Park.

Chandra Wright, Director of Environmental & Educational Initiatives for the Lodge at Gulf State Park, will provide an overview of the Gulf State Park Enhancement project which included building the new Lodge, Interpretive Center, Learning Campus and Woodside Restaurant as well as expansion and enhancement of the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail and dune restoration effort. She will include insight on how the events of 2020 impacted the new facilities.

Kelly Reetz, Natural Resource Planner and Lead Naturalist for Gulf State Park will provide an update on Gulf State Park assets including the Campground, Nature Center, Fishing & Education Pier, and management of the Park’s natural resources. She will also share some of the struggles the park encountered through Hurricane Sally, efforts to update and enhance the park, and a brief look at what is coming in 2021.

Other agenda items: Little Lagoon Pass Update; Oyster Gardening; Committee Updates; Financials.

To join the LLPS quarterly meeting using Zoom on your computer use the following link and passcode: https://zoom.us/j/97725035445; Passcode: 442797.

Sorry, you will have to provide your own refreshments.