Little Pink House of Hope Retreaet in O.B. Aug. 18-24

Little Pink Houses of Hope, a non-profit that provides free week long vacations for breast cancer survivors and their families, will have its 6th Retreat in Orange Beach from Aug. 18-24.

“We believe a cancer diagnosis does not just affect the patient, but the entire family. Retreats are designed to help families relax and reconnect,’’ said event coordinator Robi Jones.

“Through generous donations and community support, we are able to provide lodging, meals and activities for the families. The only expense the family incurs is for transportation to the event.’’

There are many ways the community can support Team Pink including providing meals and grocery gift cards, welcome baskets and beach towels.

Team Pink is always looking for volunteers to provide support during the week. For more info, visit littlepink.org or contact Robi Jones at robi@littlepink.org.