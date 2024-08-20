Loan allows G.S. Airport terminal construction to start this fall

The City of Gulf Shores will loan $3 million to the Gulf Shores Airport Authority to complete the buildout of a commercial airline terminal at the Gulf Shores International Airport, Jack Edwards Field.

Construction of the $7.9 million, 17,500-square-foot terminal is expected to start this fall and be completed next July, according to media reports. The Authority was awarded a $5 million Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act grant for the project in February. The loan from the City olf Gulf Shores will be interest free for the first three years. If the loan is not paid off by the third year, then the city will earn 6 percent interest.