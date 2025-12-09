Local Artist Appreciation Party/Sale Dec. 12 at Pink Pelican

The 8th Annual Local Artists’ Customer Appreciation Party and Studio Sale will be held on Friday, Dec. 12 from 6-9 p.m. at Pink Pelican Art Gallery (24823 Canal Rd.), n Orange Beach. The sale will continue on Saturday from noon ‘til 6 p.m.

Come out and enjoy art, music, snacks, adult beverages, appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus and great company. The 12 local artists setting up out in front of the gallery include Nick Cantrell – Batik Watercolors; Maya Blume-Cantrell – Maya Earth Ceramics; Tara Gifford – Blue Girl Studio; Loretta Brown – Watercolor Willa; Melanie Klaas – Melliefish Driftwood Art; Steven Dark – Pottery Central World Headquarters; Kristin Pierre – KPierre Art; Kevin Cobb – Art at Studio 7108; Mark Wordern – Lightwave Photography; Aaron Lynn – Kindled Arts; Kelly West – KWest Art; and Greg Hoff – Painted with Fire Glass.

