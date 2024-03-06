Local artist featured in documentary

Gulf Shores based artist and gallery owner Susan McCollough (pictured) is featured in the documentary film series, “Art Titans: Masters of the New Era,” which will debuted at the esteemed MNN Studios in Manhattan on Feb. 24. The document will be broadcast on Vivid Arts Network TV. The documentary series showcases the stories, visions, and impact of artists who are shaping the contemporary art scene through a series of intimate portraits of ten master artists, each with their own unique story and transformative impact on the art world. Through the lens of some of the most influential and innovative artists of our time, the series delves into the creative processes, inspirations, and challenges that define the current art world. This series not only highlights the artists’ significant contributions but also examines their role in shaping the future of art. According to Viviana Puello, editor of ArtTour Int. Magazine and co-director of the series, “Susan N. McCollough brings vibrant energy to her works, characterized by bold colors and dynamic compositions. “This is a celebration of her achievements reflecting the diversity and dynamism that propel the art industry forward.’’