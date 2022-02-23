Local author Fisher presentation/book signing March 8

The Friends of Orange Beach Library will host a presentation and book signing with local author Jason Fisher on March 8 at 6 p.m. at the Orange Beach Adult Activity Center (26251 Canal Rd.). Wine & cheese will be served.

Fisher’s book, To Where You Are, is a moving memoir detailing his story of discovering unconditional love, dealing with grief and trauma following unforeseen tragedies, and forging a new path forward.

Consumed by heartache following his wife’s unexpected death after just five years of marriage, Fisher navigates a tumultuous journey as he adapts to a world he never imagined facing. He must now learn to balance the loss of his soulmate with his new life as a young, single, widowed father of a daughter with a rare disability. Fisher’s trauma causes setbacks and he experiences moments of painful loneliness while raising a nonverbal child.

Fisher perseveres through years of grieving and ultimately discovers that the path home lies in embracing the moment, listening to his heart, and living out his true passions, including an improbably run for the United States Senate in one of modern history’s most watched races.