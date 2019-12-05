Local author Marie Scott book signing Dec. 14 at Tanger Outle

Local author Marie Scott book signing Dec. 14 at Tanger Outlet

Local Author Marie Scott will be having a book signing on Saturday, December 14 at the Book Warehouse located at the Tanger Outlet, unit #176. Scott will be signing debut romance novel, “It Comes In Threes’’ from noon ‘til 4 p.m. The main character, Elizabeth Fields is pregnant, heartbroken and betrayed. She leaves the city and drives straight into the heart of a snowstorm in the mountains of her childhood. Stranded and alone, she seeks shelter in a small country store and the home of its owner, Jake Browning. When the roads clear, Elizabeth finds herself in Frosty Grove, a ski resort vacation town she remembers fondly from her childhood.

Frosty Grove has changed, though, and Elizabeth soon realizes how the town is changing her. Its atmosphere and residents, particularly Jake, come to mean much more than she could ever have imagined. For more information visit ItComesInThrees.com.