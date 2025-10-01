Local bands Crab Riot & The Groovinators close out fest Sunday afternoon

The National Shrimp Festival returns Oct. 9-12 for the 52nd edition of Gulf Shores’ signature tourist event at Gulf Shores Public Beach. Hours are 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Thursday thru Saturday, and 10 a.m – 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The fest includes hands-on hoopla in a special area designed just for kids (arts, crafts, games). For details on all activities, and a full list of vendors, visit my shrimp fest.com. As always, admission into the festival is free.

Concerts will run throughout the fest’s four days on stages at the east and west end of the grounds. Local bands

The Groovinators and Crab Riot will close out the fest at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, and the lineup offers a variety of genres. Best of British: AC/DC & Def Leppard is headlining on Saturday and they can fill several sets just playing the hits of the band they cover.

The ageless Velcro Pygmies are headlining on Friday evening. “The Velcro Pygmies are the old Van Halen for a new generation” said band frontman Cameron Flener.

The fest, a fundraiser for the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, has depended on hard working volunteers to keep it kicking since 1971.

​