Local Catholic Churches host Friday Fish-Frys

St. Thomas by the Sea in Orange Beach

The Knights of Columbus at St. Thomas by the Sea in Orange Beach will host their delicious fish fry every Friday during Lent from 4-6 p.m. The meal will include fried whitefish, fries, hush puppies, and your choice of green beans or cole slaw. Drink offerings include lemonade, tea, and coffee, along with a cookie dessert for only $15. Beer and wine are available for an additional donation. All proceeds go to charitable organizations in the Alabama coastal community.

Our Lady of the Gulf in Gulf Shores

Lenten fish-frys at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church (2304 E. 2nd St.) in Gulf Shores will start on Feb. 20 and continue Feb. 27, March 6, 13, 20 and 27. Meals are all served eat-in or take-out. Hours are 57 p.m. Cost is $15 for a meal that includes delicious fried fish, hushpuppies, baked beans, cole slaw, coffee, tea, one soft drink and good fellowship.

Our Lady of the Gulf Alter Rosary Society will sell desserts for consumption on site or to go.

Prepared by Gulf Shores’ finest fry-cook using a secret recipe and sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 10903, the fish-frys are a huge hit with locals and snowbirds. Proceeds benefit Baldwin County charities.

St. Margaret’s of Scotland in Foley

St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church will host Friday evening fish-frys in its parish center (601 Laurel Ave. in Foley) every Friday from Feb. 20 thru March 27. A plate of fish, fries, hushpuppies, cole slaw & tea or lemonade will be sold for $14 or $8 for children under 12.

Fresh local fish will be served in the Knights of Columbus sponsored dinners when available. More info: (312) 402-3797 or email mbonamigo@aol. com.

Holy Spirit in Grande Lagoon (Pensacola)

Holy Spirit Catholic Church (10650 Gulf Beach Hwy.) in the Grande Lagoon neighborhood of Pensacola will host is Lenton fish-frys from Feb. 20 thru April 3. Meals are all served eat-in or take-out, and hours are 5:30-7 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults and $8 for children for a full meal.

Pictured: Our Lady of the Gulf Alter Society and Knights of Columbus members will be ready to welcome the community to Lenton fish-frys.