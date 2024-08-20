Local couple hosting two Meeting of the Mind events; Jimmy Buffett fans will again gather in Gulf Shores Oct. 22-27

Parrot Heads, those fun loving Jimmy Buffett fans who have been described as a combination of Canadians, hippies, Gandhi and your cool uncle, will return to Pleasure Island again this October for their annual Meeting of the Minds, a celebration of trop rock that will attract more than 3,000 Parrot Heads to Pleasure Island from Oct. 22-27 for mostly music themed events. Registration is open to any member of a sanctioned Parrot Head Club. (For more MOTM info, visit motm.rocks.)

Previously held in New Orleans and then 20 years in Key West, this year’s party includes two events hosted by local couple Karen and Adam Lyons. The couple will kick-off MOTM week with a Mike Miller house concert on Sunday, Oct. 20 on their Bon Secour property, The Lyons Den. The yard opens at 4 p.m., and music starts at 5 p.m. BYOB and a dish to share. (Suggested donation to Miller is $20.) RSVP at ksarge1988@gmail.com or visit lyonsdenconcerts.com for more info.

The Lyons are also hosting a Pirate Cruise with Kirstie Kraus & Krystal King on Oct. 23 at noon out of Hudson Marina in Orange Beach. Cost is $70 per passenger for a 2-hour private music cruise around Terry Cove, Bayou St. John and the Gulf of Mexico on Pleasure Island’s only pirate ship. RSVP at ksarge1988@ gmail.com or visit lyonsdenconcerts.com.

Most of the MOTM concerts will be held in the courtyard at The Hangout in Gulf Shores. But there are also daily shows scheduled at LuLu’s and Azul Mexican Restaurant, and the Flora-Bama will have a distinctly trop rock vibe during MOTM week.

MOTM highlights include an Oct. 21 kick-off party at LuLu’s (owned by Jimmy Buffett’s sister Lucy). At the Hangout, a JB Tribute concert and the Trop Rock Music Award presentations will be held on opening night (Oct. 23). A Coral Reefer show is part of the Oct. 25 line-up and a Mac McAnally & Friends show is on Oct. 26.

LuLu’s will also host daily shows with local Trop Rock legend Brent Burns throughout the week and the Oct. 26 Bras Across the Causeway Skippin’ & Sippin’ 5K Fun Run, Lulu’s Second Line in honor of Jimmy Buffett, Lone Palm Foundation’s “One Particular Benefit” and a Thom Shepherd concert.