Local doctors seeing patients via telehealth programs

South Baldwin Medical Group is among the local medical care providers offering telehealth (virtual) visits that allow patients to talk with a provider just as in the doctor’s office. Patients can use a smartphone, tablet or computer for doctor’s appointments from home. Appointments are available for new and existing patients.

“Continuity of care is important to us, as is the safety of patients and staff during this time when social distancing and staying at home are critical,” said SBMG Medical Director Eric Cheung, MD. “Telehealth can be a solution for many reasons someone may want to see a doctor.”

Some appointments require a physical examination for the doctor to meet the standard of care and make fully informed decisions.

Visits that can be managed by virtual interaction include:

• Minor illnesses such as colds and allergies

• Minor injuries such as sprains

• Follow-up care

• Medication management

• Chronic disease management

• Back pain