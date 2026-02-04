Local historian Harriet Outlaw speaks at Foley Library Feb. 14

Local historian Harriet Outlaw (pictured) will present a program titled “Cultural & Ethnic Groups of Baldwin County & The train that brought them”during the Feb. 14 meeting of the Baldwin County Genealogical Society at 10 a.m. in the meeting room at Foley Public Library.

Seating is limited to 42, Reservations will close when seating capacity is met. RSVP to Baldwingenealogy@ gmail.com.

A retired educator, Outlaw has written four books, including a biography of Congressman Sonny Callahan and a life story of her father-in-law who played on the Detroit Tigers 1945 World Series champions. She co-produced more than 30 local historical documentaries, which are now on YouTube. Her most recent book is a collection of folklore titled Tale Tellin’ Southern Style.