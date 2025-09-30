Local Krewes host Oct. 3 Game Show Night in O.B.

Krewe de Sol and the Maidens in Pink Stilettos will host Game Show Night on Oct. 3 at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the game show beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is $50.

Let’s Make a Deal type costumes are encouraged to improve attendees chances of being selected and the fundraiser also includes a cash bar, silent auction, and a 50-50 raffle.

The event will feature the Flora-Bama’s Steve Powers as the emcee and will be hosted by the always hilarious Jack (Big Earl) Robertson. Chosen attendees from the audience will select a curtain, box, or envelope, each containing various items, including the possibility of monetary rewards.

Tickets are available at TicketLeap. events, from krewe members or at the door.