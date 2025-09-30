Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Stay in the loop with Mullet Wrapper, your monthly connection to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Explore local stories, upcoming events, and community features that matter to you.

Local Krewes host Oct. 3 Game Show Night in O.B.

Krewe de Sol and the Maidens in Pink Stilettos will host Game Show Night on Oct. 3 at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the game show beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is $50.
Let’s Make a Deal type costumes are encouraged to improve attendees chances of being selected and the fundraiser also includes a cash bar, silent auction, and a 50-50 raffle.
The event will feature the Flora-Bama’s Steve Powers as the emcee and will be hosted by the always hilarious Jack (Big Earl) Robertson. Chosen attendees from the audience will select a curtain, box, or envelope, each containing various items, including the possibility of monetary rewards.
Tickets are available at TicketLeap. events, from krewe members or at the door.