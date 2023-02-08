Local Mardi Gras history is topic of Feb. 15 lecture

On February 15, Krewe du Cirque, and its royalty, Queen Diane E. Davis (pictured) and King Sam Owens will share some local traditions and history of Mardi Gras at the Cultural Center, located at 19470 Oak Road West, Gulf Shores. Mardi Gras guests will speak from 9:15 – 9:45 a.m., followed by Bingo from 10 – 1 a.m. Admission is free, and complimentary coffee and snacks are provided.

Here’s your chance to meet Mardi Gras royalty, play Bingo, eat King Cake and win some prizes.

Some Mardi Gras parade tips the Krewe du Cirque suggest are to arrive early on the parade route and plan your trip early, bring a big catch bag or basket, bring a sign for your favorite rider or make a sign with a catchy phrase – anything to get a rider’s attention.

“And if you are attending a Mardi Gras ball immediately following the parade, do not wear your ball attire to the parade,” said Queen Diane.

The Gulf Shores Recreation Department sponsors bingo every Wednesday from October through February at the Cultural Center.