Local marketing professionals awarded scholarships

Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism awarded scholarships to attend STS Marketing College to Crystal Hinds of Brett/Robinson Vacation Rentals, Derek Rowan of Hangout Hospitality Group and Sherry Snider of Perdido Beach Resort.

The scholarships cover each year of the three-year program. STS Marketing College is designed to deepen professionals’ knowledge of all facets of destination marketing and promote a working knowledge of current trends, data and implementation strategies. Students attend classes taught by industry experts for one week each summer at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega. After completion of the program, students earn the Travel Marketing Professional (TMP) certification.

The CVB will send three of their own employees – Jack Gravolet and Faith Henley for the first time and Lauren Traywick for year two. They will be joined by second-year students Kristin McIntosh of Meyer Vacation Rentals, Sharon Wiese of Coastal Alabama Business Chamber and Jenna Romano of LuLu’s. Sheena Mizell of The Wharf will attend for her third and final year.

Four local professionals were recognized for completing the program – scholarship recipients Cecelia Mace of The Original Oyster House and Tara McMeans of Design Print Promote and GSOBT’s Mary Sergeant and Claire Blackwell.

For more information, visit GulfShores.com.