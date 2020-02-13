Local Pickleball Club plans beginners clinics/play days

By Sam Strite

With the overwhelming success of Bama Beach Pickleball Club’s first four beginners clinics in December and January, we will be holding two more clinics in February for those between the ages of 9 and 95 who would like to learn how to play the game of pickleball – the fastest growing sport in the USA. The first clinic will be held on Saturday February 22nd, from 2 to 4:30pm, at The Church of Christ in Gulf Shores. This will be followed by a second clinic at the Church on February 29th from 2 to 4:30pm. The Church is located at 2414 West 1st Street in Gulf Shores. These clinics are for new players or for those who have played maybe once or twice. You will learn the basics of the game and we expect after one clinic, you’ll be ready to come to beginners play days on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 4pm, as well as playing outside. After a few of these sessions, you will soon be ready to play in all of the daily open times with other novices and intermediates! Next year, maybe with the Advanced Players! Only three things are needed: 1/ call or email Sam Strite 965-5122 or samcstrite@gmail.com to reserve your spot, 2/ come to the Church wearing comfortable playing clothes and court/tennis shoes and 3/ bring $10 per person. We will have paddles and balls for you to use. Hope to see you there!