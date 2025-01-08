Local poet Jessica Jones plans Jan. book signings

Local poet & writer Jessica Jones will sign copies of her book of poetry, “Naked Young Woman In Front Of The Mirror,’’ on Jan 11 at noon at Happy Pappy Coffee House in Gulf Shores, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. at Buzzcatz Coffee & Sweets in Orange Beach, and Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. at JHS Bookstore in Foley.

Also the Orange Beach Expect Excellence program director, Jones has make the book available on Amazon.

The book “celebrates physical, mental, and emotional growth throughout the different phases of life. From the playful nature and feelings of insignificance in childhood, to the angst of teenage years, this character continues to grow into a young woman who is bold and confident in her body and in her thoughts, her sexuality and her voice.

“She moves on to the frailty and despair of clinging to mortal relationships. She experiences both the agony and the bliss of love, and revels in an insatiable appetite for life.’’

Naked Young Woman in Front of a Mirror is also the title of a 1515 painting by the Italian Renaissance artist Giovanni Bellini. It is in the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna.